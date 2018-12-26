TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $410.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $410.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.00 million. TTEC posted sales of $426.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $364.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.49 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th.

Shares of TTEC traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $26.02. 2,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. TTEC has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $42.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in shares of TTEC by 123.5% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

