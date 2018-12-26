Tucows Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 31st (TSE:TC)

Tucows’ (TSE:TC) quiet period will end on Monday, December 31st. Tucows had issued 2,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $20,280,000 based on an initial share price of $7.80. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

TC stock opened at C$80.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.39. Tucows has a 12-month low of C$62.85 and a 12-month high of C$89.78.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$109.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tucows will post 1.76999999141714 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Lawrence Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.65, for a total value of C$107,475.00. Also, insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft F acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,110,006 and sold 10,000 shares worth $719,390.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

