UDR, Inc. (UDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.45 Million

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post sales of $263.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.97 million and the highest is $265.89 million. UDR reported sales of $252.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 1,913,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37. UDR has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $212,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,090,400. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1,406.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in UDR by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

