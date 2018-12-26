Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Reaches Market Cap of $155,404.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 164.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 396.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $155,404.00 and $2.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.