Under Armour Inc (UAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 102.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,049,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,692,000 after buying an additional 19,284,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,886,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,763,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,949,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,631,000 after buying an additional 80,926 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,011,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,562,000 after buying an additional 159,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,566,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,683,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.55% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of -0.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

