Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Lessened by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 620.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 71.0% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $128.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $121.22 and a 1 year high of $165.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

