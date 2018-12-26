United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.45% of United Community Financial worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 561,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

UCFC stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.48. United Community Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

