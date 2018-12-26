United Community Financial (UCFC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.49

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 84359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCFC. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $427.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.48.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.12 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC)

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

