United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

UIHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 660,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UIHC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 65,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,015. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $693.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.68.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). United Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

