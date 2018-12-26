United Services Automobile Association Has $722,000 Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,999 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

WERN opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

