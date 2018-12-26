United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,280 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,465,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,070,000 after buying an additional 278,223 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $581.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

