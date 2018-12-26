United Services Automobile Association Trims Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 933.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47,489 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 692,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.95.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $346.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other National Instruments news, insider John Charles Roiko sold 1,179 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $58,101.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,968.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $76,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 363,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,418,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,267. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. It offers LabVIEW, a system design software for measurement, automation, and control; LabVIEW Real-Time and LabVIEW FPGA, which are software add-ons to LabVIEW; LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite for wireless prototyping; LabWindows/CVI for creating test and control applications; and Measurement Studio consisting of measurement and automation add-on libraries, and additional tools for programmers.

