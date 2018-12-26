Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

In other news, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,523 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $53,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $904,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $24.04 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

