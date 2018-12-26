Unum Group (UNM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.77

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $27.91, with a volume of 69863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 284,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 763,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

