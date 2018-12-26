Unum Group (UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. TheStreet cut Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 732,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,212,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,697,000 after acquiring an additional 214,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

