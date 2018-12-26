Urovant Sciences (UROV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Urovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.30). Research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Lp Qvt purchased 2,678,571 shares of Urovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $37,499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $7,097,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $5,552,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $697,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.