USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (BUY) Plans Special Dividend of $2.65

USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BUY) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 2.6528 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th.
Shares of BUY traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 683. USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $28.76.
Further Reading: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF SummerHaven SHPEI Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.