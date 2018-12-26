USD//Coin Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (USDC)

USD//Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. USD//Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.48 million worth of USD//Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD//Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00015715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Poloniex. During the last seven days, USD//Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.02511724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00148304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00203141 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026160 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026171 BTC.

USD//Coin Profile

USD//Coin launched on May 17th, 2018. USD//Coin’s total supply is 89,966,828 tokens. USD//Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD//Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD//Coin

USD//Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD//Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD//Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD//Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

