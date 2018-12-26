Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VIN stock opened at GBX 3.04 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Value and Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 244.47 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 296 ($3.87).

Get Value and Income Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £265,000 ($346,269.44). Also, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £130,000 ($169,868.03). Insiders have acquired a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,750,000 in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/value-and-income-trust-plc-vin-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-2-80-on-january-25th.html.

Value and Income Trust Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.