ValuEngine Downgrades UGI (UGI) to Hold

UGI (NYSE:UGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on UGI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. UGI has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. UGI had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UGI will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $171,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,478 shares in the company, valued at $485,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $544,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,279 shares of company stock worth $6,221,941. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,389,000 after purchasing an additional 232,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,941,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,389,000 after purchasing an additional 232,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,109,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $949,253,000 after purchasing an additional 173,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,420,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,298,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.