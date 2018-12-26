Vanadiumcorp Resource (VRB) Shares Down 21.1%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) shares traded down 21.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 90,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 222,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

