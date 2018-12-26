Vanguard Group Inc Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,861,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Chemed worth $594,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after acquiring an additional 95,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,586,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chemed by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,625,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE opened at $266.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $239.87 and a 52 week high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,232.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $2,141,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,832.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,662 shares of company stock worth $9,401,153 in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Chemed in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

