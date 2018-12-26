Vanguard Group Inc Grows Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 8.71% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $577,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,121,000 after acquiring an additional 262,990 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE stock opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $195.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.72.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.97) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $205.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc Grows Stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/vanguard-group-inc-grows-stake-in-sage-therapeutics-inc-sage.html.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.