Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.75 Billion Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,346,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $1,750,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,710,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 683,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,392,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,931,000 after purchasing an additional 363,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,671,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,377,000 after purchasing an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,331,000 after purchasing an additional 408,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,288,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 4,820 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $70,034.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,235.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

