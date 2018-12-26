Vanguard Group Inc Has $585.15 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $585,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 84.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 105,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 642.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 126.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $976,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE:ARW opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

