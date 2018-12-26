Vanguard Group Inc Raises Stake in Vectren Corp (VVC)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 10.28% of Vectren worth $610,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vectren by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,540,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,560,000 after purchasing an additional 147,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vectren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,282,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Vectren by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,799,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vectren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,439,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vectren by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVC opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vectren Corp has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Vectren’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

