VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (MGK) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G stock opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 12-month low of $1,825.50 and a 12-month high of $2,204.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

