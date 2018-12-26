Vectrus Inc (VEC) Holdings Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vectrus worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 73,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 17.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE:VEC opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.57. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.47 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $388,499.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,975 shares of company stock worth $290,393 and have sold 4,125 shares worth $101,448. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vectrus Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

