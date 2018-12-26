Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) President Matthew J. Wallach Sells 12,000 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $1,004,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $6.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,564. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $109.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

