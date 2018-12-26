Veoneer (VNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.17

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 287104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Veoneer Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

