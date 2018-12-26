Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Receives $12.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

VRA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Vera Bradley from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 600,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $9,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,004.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia R. Miller sold 400,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $6,016,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,017,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,385,275.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,220,507 shares of company stock worth $17,664,869 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $503,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 22.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 221,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $8.41. 515,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,753. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $282.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.39.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.