Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Receives $160.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

In other Verisign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $497,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,425,905.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,368,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,820,286,000 after purchasing an additional 485,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,633,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,382,366,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,037,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $141.72 on Friday. Verisign has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $305.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Analysts expect that Verisign will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

