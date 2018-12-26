Verition Fund Management LLC Has $586,000 Position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 715.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,151,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,516 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,891.9% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 675,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,157,000 after purchasing an additional 641,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 37.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,507,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,843,000 after purchasing an additional 407,956 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the third quarter worth about $16,915,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,851,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,403,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $49.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.27 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently -49.52%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/verition-fund-management-llc-has-586000-position-in-axis-capital-holdings-limited-axs.html.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.