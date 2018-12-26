Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,277 Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

