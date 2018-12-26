Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $607,000 Position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at about $3,655,000.

CDEV opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.37.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

