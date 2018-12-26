VeriumReserve Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00008181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. In the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $604,226.00 and approximately $1,187.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00788580 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00019135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006794 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,944,253 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.