Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $457,000 in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stock

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $287,828,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,582,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,834,000 after buying an additional 402,592 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,489,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,382,000 after buying an additional 359,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 312.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 392,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after buying an additional 297,624 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $365.24 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $479.64. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $480.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $492.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.60.

In related news, Director John M. Stropki bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $375.00 per share, for a total transaction of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

