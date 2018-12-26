Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,717 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $936,713.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 107,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $13,735,115.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,188.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.85. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. The company had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/vident-investment-advisory-llc-purchases-shares-of-2717-sarepta-therapeutics-inc-srpt.html.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.