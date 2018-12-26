Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $404,297.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,858 shares of company stock worth $2,115,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

Shares of SYK opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.66. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

