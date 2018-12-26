Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop to $5.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,751,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294,013 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 1,559.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 20,698,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after buying an additional 19,451,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,167,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,368,000 after buying an additional 2,841,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,530,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Vipshop by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,668,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,530,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,586. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $17.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.