Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $229,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the second quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 43.4% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $198,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,630.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtusa stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Virtusa had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

