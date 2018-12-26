Visionstate (VIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Visionstate Company Profile (CVE:VIS)
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a 10 or 15 inch digital device mounted in high traffic areas that monitors and collects data on cleaning and maintenance services in the building services sector.
