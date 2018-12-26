Visteon Corp (VC) Position Lifted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,387 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.87% of Visteon worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,525 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,536,000 after buying an additional 923,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,476,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,071,000 after buying an additional 449,197 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,994,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Visteon by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 543,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VC opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Visteon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.48 million.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.95 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rouzbeh Yassini-Fard acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $151,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $151,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $691,270. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down from $123.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

