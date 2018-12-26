VIVO Market Cap Reaches $66,397.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, VIVO has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. VIVO has a total market capitalization of $66,397.00 and $171.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIVO coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.03400789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.04497928 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00804018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.01275384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00144348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.01596841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00377679 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About VIVO

VIVO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 4,125,925 coins and its circulating supply is 3,305,925 coins. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIVO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIVO using one of the exchanges listed above.

