WavesGo Trading Up 14% This Week (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, WavesGo has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One WavesGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. WavesGo has a market cap of $89,209.00 and $62.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo’s launch date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 8,506,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,506,861 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

