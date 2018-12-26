WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $599,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,183.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total transaction of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,534,000 after acquiring an additional 959,928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,101,000 after acquiring an additional 280,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after acquiring an additional 196,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

WCG stock traded up $13.90 on Friday, hitting $235.11. 613,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,882. WellCare Health Plans has a twelve month low of $187.06 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

