Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 16,609 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 231,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 543,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after buying an additional 199,320 shares during the period.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

