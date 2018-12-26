Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 18,974 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

AR opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 20,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $261,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 6,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $113,896.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,336 shares of company stock valued at $388,888. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

