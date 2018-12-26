Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 457,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $87.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.16.

In other Procter & Gamble news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,746,239.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

