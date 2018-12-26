Western Digital Corp (WDC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545,390 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Western Digital worth $211,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,731,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,506,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,847 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3,492.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,858,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $225,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $140,496,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,035,818 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $177,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 366.4% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 824,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,794,000 after purchasing an additional 647,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of WDC opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

